Food safety warning issued: Details inside

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) has issued a warning regarding food safety. The warning is a part of the new social media campaign on food safety.

The Adafsa has warned that heating plastic wrapped food in microwave is harmful for health. Chemicals in the plastic might leak into food when it is heated.

The Adafsa also urged all residents to consume food products before their expiration date. Food must be stored only in cool and dry areas. While keeping food in fridge make sure that it si properly sealed and covered. Hot and warm food must not be kept in fridge.