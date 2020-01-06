Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee slipped down against US dollar in the early hours of trade. As per the market experts the rising crude oil price, negative opening of Indian equity markets and the rising tension in the Gulf region has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the domestic currency opened at 72.03 and then fell down to 72.11registering a loss of 31 paise against US dollar. The Indian rupee has settled trading at 71.80 against the US dollar on Friday.

The ‘Dollar Index’ which gauges the strength of US currency against a basket of six currencies has trading unchanged at 96.84.