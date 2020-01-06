Former Kerala Governor Triloki Nath Chaturvedi passed away. He was 90 years old. He was admitted to a private hospital in Noida due to chest pain. He died at the hospital.

A former IAS officer T.N. Chaturvedi also held the post of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) from 1984 to 1989. He also served as Karnataka Governor from 2002 to 2007. He served as the Kerala Governor in 2004 February following the death of then Governor Sikander Bakht, until June 2004 . The nation has honoured him by awarding Padma Vibhushan in 1991.

Vice President of India M.Venkaiah Naidu and Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde condoled Chaturvedi’s demise.