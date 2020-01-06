‘He asked me to lift my top’: Bollywood actress recalls ‘casting couch’ experience

Bollywood actress Malhaar Rathod has come forward sharing the scaring experience of casting couch faced in Bollywood film industry. The actress openly said that a 65-year-old Indian film producer was asked her to lift her top as she approached him for a role in the film.

“He claimed he had a part for me and then asked me to lift my top. I got so scared, I didn’t know what to do at first,” Rathod said to news agency AFP. Rathore is now a television star and appears in advertisements for global skincare brands including Garnier and Dove.

Earlier many Bollywood actors has come forward sharing their casting couch experience that they faced in the industry.