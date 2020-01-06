Here’s the list of winners of 77th annual ‘Golden Globe Awards’

Among the many nominees, this year’s big ones are Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson’s Marriage Story, HBO mini-series Chernobyl, Netflix’s The Crown, and much more. Check out the winners of the Golden Globes 2020.

Best Actor TV Series – Drama

Brian Cox – Succession

Kit Harington – Game of Thrones

Rami Malek – Mr Robot

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Billy Porter – Pose

Winner: Brian Cox – Succession

Best Actor TV Series – Comedy

Ben Platt – The Politician

Paul Rudd – Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Bill Hader – Barry

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Winner: Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film

Chris Abbott – Catch 22

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Spy

Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris – Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon

Winner: Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice

Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries or Television Film

Alan Arkin – Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Andrew Scott – Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl

Henry Winkler – Barry

Winner: Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl

Best Television Series – Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Predicted Winner: Succession

Best Actress TV Series – Comedy

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll

Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Winner: Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Best Foreign Language Film

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Winner: Parasite