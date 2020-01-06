Here’s the list of winners of 77th annual ‘Golden Globe Awards’

Among the many nominees, this year’s big ones are Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson’s Marriage Story, HBO mini-series Chernobyl, Netflix’s The Crown, and much more. Check out the winners of the Golden Globes 2020.
Best Actor TV Series – Drama
Brian Cox – Succession
Kit Harington – Game of Thrones
Rami Malek – Mr Robot
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
Billy Porter – Pose
Winner: Brian Cox – Succession
Best Actor TV Series – Comedy
Ben Platt – The Politician
Paul Rudd – Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef – Ramy
Bill Hader – Barry
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Winner: Ramy Youssef – Ramy
Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film
Chris Abbott – Catch 22
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Spy
Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris – Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon
Winner: Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice
Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries or Television Film
Alan Arkin – Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Andrew Scott – Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl
Henry Winkler – Barry
Winner: Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl
Best Television Series – Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
Predicted Winner: Succession
Best Actress TV Series – Comedy
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Winner: Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Best Foreign Language Film
The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Winner: Parasite
