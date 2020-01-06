India vs Sri Lanka : Anti-CAA protestors raise slogans against CM during match ; Watch Video

During match at Guwahati, Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) supporters shouted slogans against Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, cabinet minister Himanta Biswa and Jayanta Malla Baruah, the Chairman of Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC). The video of some of the fans at the stadium shouting the anti-CAA slogans has surfaced on social media sites.

The video appears to be shot inside the stadium when Himanta Biswa, who was attending the match, was shown on the giant screen at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Reportedly, one of the spectators also waved a black flag as a mark of protest against the CAA. The flag was eventually taken away by the police.