JNU Attack : ABVP shares video allegedly showing JNUSU president with masked goons inside campus ; Watch Video

ABVP tweeted a video which reportedly shows JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh along with the masked men with sticks and rod who assaulted students and teachers inside the campus on Sunday. Gosh was injured in the violence at the university and was admitted to the All Indian Institute of Medical Science for treatment. She suffered head injuries and was discharged from the hospital today morning.

“President of JNUSU and leader of the masked left thugs Aishe Ghosh can be seen making an appearance and leading the Red Goons. Anymore doubt left as to who really are the masked goons spreading terror on JNU campus?” ABVP said in the tweet.

However, the JNUSU had alleged that she was hit with stones and rods by members of the RSS-affiliated ABVP. The JUNSU alleged that its members, including Ghosh, were injured in stone pelting by ABVP members. But the RSS-backed students’ organisation alleged that its members were brutally attacked by Left-affiliated students’ outfits and 25 of them were injured.

Earlier, in a video shared on social media, Ghosh, who was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, is seen crying while bleeding profusely from the head. Those around her try to cover her wound and offer her water.

“I have been brutally beaten up by people wearing masks. I do not know. I was there with one of my activists when I was brutally beaten up. I am not even able to talk,” the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president said in the video.