“JNU attack is meant to ‘punish’ students because they dared to stand up”: Asaduddin Owaisi supports JNU students

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi has extended his support to the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University. Owaisi accused that the attack against the protesting students of JNU was pre-planned and was meant to ‘punish’ the students as they dared to stand up against the ruling party.

” In solidarity with the brave students of JNU. This cruel attack is meant to ‘punish’ JNU students because they dared to stand up. It’s so bad that even Union Ministers are tweeting helplessly. Modi Sarkar must answer why cops are siding with goons”, said Owaisi.

The AIMIM leader also accused that the BJP is behind the atack. He also said that the people who attacked the students were cowards as they covered their face.

” I condemn this violence. There is no doubt these ppl were given the green signal by the powers that be. They had covered their faces in a cowardly way and were allowed to enter JNU with rods&sticks.Worst is there is a video which shows Police allowed them safe passage”, Owaisi tweeted.