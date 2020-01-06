JNU Attack : ‘Modi-Shah’s goons spreading fear among students in our universities,says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi alleged that “goons” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah were rampaging through universities’ campuses and spreading fear among the students.

The Congress leader accused the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders of “pretending” before the media that it was not their “goons who unleashed violence” at the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Priyanka Gandhi claimed that the wounded students at AIIMS told her that goons entered the campus and attacked them with sticks and other weapons, with many students having broken limbs and head injuries.

The Congress leader also alleged that a student told her that the police kicked him on the head several times.

“There is something deeply sickening about a government that allows and encourages such violence to be inflicted on their own children,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

“Wounded students at AIIMS trauma centre told me that goons entered the campus and attacked them with sticks and other weapons. Many had broken limbs and injuries on their heads. One student said the police kicked him several times on his head,” she added.