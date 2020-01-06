JNU Violence : “Sangh Parivar must end plan to silence varsities”,says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday condemned JNU attack and said the Sangh Parivar must end the diabolical plan to silence universities with bloodshed.

“The attack on students and faculty of JNU is an appalling display of intolerance running amok. The scale of the attack reveals the extent of planning. Sangh Parivar must end this diabolical plan to silence universities with bloodshed. Remember, those students are speaking for all,” he tweeted.

Several masked individuals thrashed students and teachers inside the JNU campus here with wooden and metal rods.While the number of the injured in various clashes which occurred on Sunday was not known, at least 20 students were admitted to the AIIMS with severe injuries, including the Students Union President Aishe Ghosh – who was reportedly hit on her eyes with an iron rod.



