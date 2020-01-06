JNUSU VC accused for violence in the campus

Alleging the JNUSU VC, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, for “perpetrating violence” in the campus, the union demanded for his sudden resignation and removal from the office by the HRD Ministry. Condemning and protesting against yesterdays’ campus crackdown by alleged ABVP members, the student’s union accused the VC for being a “mobster.”

They also charged of outsiders being brought into the campus with rods and lathis to carry out violence. “This vice chancellor is a coward who introduced illegal policies through the backdoor, runs away from questions of students or teachers and then manufactures a situation to demonise the campus,” said the JNUSU.

The students have been continuously protesting against the fee hike in the campus for more than 70 days. “The violence that happened is a result of frustration and desperation of the VC and his cronies,” alleged the Students’ Union.