Lunar Eclipse 2020: Know the date and time of this year’s first lunar eclipse

The first lunar eclipse of the year will take place on this Friday, 10 January. As per NASA’s lunar eclipse chart, the event, also known as the “Wolf Moon Eclipse”, will be visible for around four hours.

The first lunar eclipse of the year will a penumbral lunar eclipse. During a penumbral lunar eclipse, the Sun, the Moon and the Earth are aligned, but not in a straight line. This will cause the surface of the moon to appear to darken slightly.

The lunar eclipse is visible in Europe, parts of Africa, India and rest of Asia. The eclipse will start at 10.30 pm, with the maximum eclipse at around 00.40 am and it will end around 2.40 am in January 11, Saturday. Watching lunar eclipse with naked eye poses no harm.