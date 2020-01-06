Nankana Sahib vandalism accused held in Pakistan

The prime accuse of the Nankana Sahib Gurudwara’s vandalism incidence has been arrested in Pakistan. The accussed named Imran has been charged with anti Terrorism act, said a top official.

According to media reports, a violent mob had attacked the Gurudwara and pelted it with stones on Friday. A team of police had to intervene briskly to control the situation.

Gurudwara Nankana Sahib, also known as Gurudwara Janam Asthan, is a site near Lahore where the first Guru of Sikhs, Guru Nanak, was born.

“The accused, identified as Imran, was arrested on Sunday for his role in the incident, reported the Geo Newspaper.

Breaking his silence on the incident, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday condemned the recent incident of vandalism at the Nankana Sahib, saying it goes against his “vision”and the government will show “zero tolerance” against those involved in it.