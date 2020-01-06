Pak PM Imran Khan blames Modi and RSS for ‘attacks’ on minorities in India ; gets trolled on Twitter

Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Sunday finally condemned the barbaric attacks on minority Sikhs and vandalism at the Nankana Sahib two days after the incident. Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan claimed that the attacks on Sikhs go against his “vision” and the government will show “zero tolerance” against those involved in it. But along witht that, he also blamed MP Modi and RSS for attacks on Muslims and other minorities in India.

Drawing contrast between the terrorist state of Pakistan and India, Khan said that there is a “major difference between the condemnable Nankana incident and the ongoing attacks across India on Muslims and other minorities”.

“The former is against my vision & will find zero tolerance & protection from the govt incl police & judiciary,” he tweeted, referring to the Nankana Sahib incident.

Further, Imran Khan claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS vision “supports minorities oppression and the targeted attacks against Muslims.”

The major difference between the condemnable Nankana incident & the ongoing attacks across India on Muslims & other minorities is this: the former is against my vision & will find zero tolerance & protection from the govt incl police & judiciary; — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 5, 2020