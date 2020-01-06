Pakistani citizen arrested with heroin worth Rs.175 crore

The Indian Coast Guard and Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Gujarat police has arrested five Pakistani nationals and seized heroin worth Rs.175 crore. They were arrested from mid sea in the Kutch coast in Gujarat.

Coast Guard informed that they had seized 35 kilograms of heroin fro, the group. This cost around Rs.175 crore in the international market.

The Coast Guard and ATS conducted the search operation after getting a tip off.

The arrested were identified as Anees Isa Bhatti, Ismail Mohammed Kachchie, Ashraf Usman Kutchhi, Kareem Abdullah Kutchhi, Abubakar Ashraf Sumra. All the five were Pakistani nationals. The intelligence agencies were interrogating the arrested men.