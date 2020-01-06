Reverse migration begins : NRC scare forced thousands to return to Bangladesh,says Intelligence Bureau

The sudden rise in the rise of Bangladeshis being arrested in Bangladesh could just be the beginning of a major exodus. At least 450 persons have been arrested by the Bangladesh police when they crossed over from India.

Most of the reverse migration is taking place by those who have settled in South India. These are the newer illegal migrants, who have come to India and have no documents.

Illegal immigrants from. Karnataka and Hyderabad have been returning to Bangladesh.

Intelligence Bureau officials informed OneIndia that there has been a sudden surge in the number of people speaking Bengali in the Bangladesh dialect who have boarded trains to Bengal.

They land in Bengal, following which with the help of touts have been crossing over to Bangladesh. In the past one year nearly 1,000 such cases have been reported. However in the past two months, there has been a major surge and at least 445 illegal immigrants have crossed over into Bangladesh.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General Maj Gen Md Shafeenul Islam disclosed the figure during a press briefing here. “About 1,000 people were arrested in 2019 for illegal border crossings from India to Bangladesh, with 445 of them returning home in November and December,” he said.

After verifying their identities through local representatives, BGB came to know that all the intruders are Bangladeshis, Islam said, adding that 253 cases were lodged against them for illegal trespass, while initial investigations found that at least three of them were human traffickers.