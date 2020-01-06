“RJD open for alliance with any party to Oust BJP from power”,Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh declared that RJD is ready for alliance with any party to oust BJP from power in the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar.

He said that the party is now preparing for elections and RJD will bring forth party veterans to the forefront to defend BJP’s well-structured election propaganda.”It is very important for all, Be it anyone- Nitish Kumar or A, B, C or D.The doors of RJD are wide open for an alliance to keep BJP out of power”, said Raghuvansh Prasad Singh.