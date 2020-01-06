Sara Ali Khan looks like a ‘mermaid in  white bikini: See video

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is spending quality time with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in Maldives.

The actress has shared her pictures and videos from her vacation on social media continuously. Sara Ali Khan has also shared a video of her floating in the sea wearing a white bikini. “If paradise had a colour #blueheaven”, Sara captioned the video.

Sara Ali Khan had shared a bunch of pictures of herself with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan chilling in the pool. The brother-sister duo is holidaying in the Maldives and the Simba actress is making most of her time away.