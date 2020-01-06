‘ Students should not be used as political pawns’: Union Minister Smriti Irani condemned violence in JNU

Union Minister Smriti Irani said that that the students should not be used as “political pawns”. The union minister said as her response to the attack against the students of JNU.

“Investigation has begun so it will not be right to speak on it now. But Universities should not be turned into hubs of politics, neither should students be used as political pawns,” said Smriti Irani.

“This affects the life and progress of our children. I hope and urge that students will not be used as a tool to do politics,” Smriti Irani added.

Masked goons entered the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and thrashed students and professors on Sunday night. The attackers, armed with sticks and sledgehammer, also damaged university property. Around 34 students from the varsity were injured in the attack and were admitted to AIIMS yesterday for treatment. They, however, have now been discharged.