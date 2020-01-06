“This incident is perhaps the most clinching evidence that we are rapidly descending into anarchy”: P.Chidambaram on attack against JNU students

Former union minister and veteran Congress leader P.Chidambaram has condemned the attack against the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

” This incident is perhaps the most clinching evidence that we are rapidly descending into anarchy. It happened in the national capital in India’s foremost university under the watch of Central government, home minister, lieutenant general and police commissioner”, said the former union home minister in a press conference.

If it is happening on live TV, it is an act of impunity and can only happen with the support of the government. This is beyond belief. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 5, 2020

A group of goons wearing masks has attacked the students and teachers in the central university on Sunday night. The attackers had vandalized the hostels and damaged vehicles in the campus. At least 28 students including JNU Students Union leaders were suffered serious injury in the attack by the goons.