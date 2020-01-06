Top Air India official snubs rumours of Air India closure

Rejecting the rumours regarding the shutting down or closing operations of the public carrier Air India the Chairman and Managing Director(CMD) of AI, Ashwani Lohani said on Saturday that the travellers, agents and Tour companies could rely on AI and India’s own carrier will continue its services.

“Rumours regarding Air India shutting down or closing operations, are baseless. AI would continue to fly and expand,” said Lohani in a statement. Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is pushing ahead with the privatisation of debt-ridden AI and several rounds of talks with Air India unions had taken place. After the talks, Puri confirmed the Central govt will not take back step from the proposed privatisation as there is no effective solution to tug the debt-ridden company.

Air India Ltd Commercial director Meenakshi Malik pacified company partners and agencies and tweeted in her official handle that the rumours spreading regarding the closure of AI are baseless.

Another high-profit public sector company BPCL is also out for sale soon by the central government.