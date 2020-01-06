Trailer of Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ released: Watch it

The trailer of Telugu film ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ was released. The trailer of the film was released at an event in which Chiranjeevi was the chief guest.

The film will be released on ‘Sankranti’ on January 12.

In the trailer , Mahesh Babu is seen in a full-fledged army commando avatar. The high-octane action sequences of the film has already taken the internet by storm.

The film marks Vijayashanthi’s return to acting after 13 years. Her last on screen appearance was in 2006 film, Nayudamma.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film is slated for a release on Sankranti 2020. Sarileru Neekevvaru is jointly bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under their banner AK Entertainments and GMB Entertainment.