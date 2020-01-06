US-Iran Tension: US President Donald Trump’s tweet goes viral

The tension between US and Iran is escalating after the killing of Qasem Soleimani in a air strike by the US in Baghdad. Iran has warned the US that it will give befitting reply to US.

As the tension is rising between the tow countries the US President Donald Trump on Monday repeated his insistence that Iran will not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

In an all-caps tweet the president said Iran would never have a nuclear weapon.

IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2020

Earlier Iran announced it was further winding down observance of parts of an international deal struck to ensure that the country does not secretly develop a nuclear weapon under cover of its civilian nuclear industry. Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 deal negotiated under his predecessor Barack Obama.