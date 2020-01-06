‘Vice-chancellor is behaving like a mobster who perpetuates violence in the university: JN students

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) accused that the vice-chancellor of the university M Jagadesh Kumar is behaving like mobster. The JNSU also accused him him of “perpetuating” violence in the campus. The students asked the removal of vice-chancellor.

“Goons from outside, especially Delhi University were ‘imported’ to break the momentum of the hostel fee hike protest, which has been going on for over two months”, accused JNSU.

Mr. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, it is time to go! The JNU community has a single point demand. That either this V-C resign or the MHRD as the competent authority remove him! Those who are trying to malign and destroy this university will not succeed.. JNU will live on!” JNUSU said in a statement.

“M Jagadesh Kumar is behaving like a mobster who perpetuates violence in the university he is supposed to administer. He uses all means and manner to see to it that students, teachers, karamcharis and the entire JNU community faces violence by criminals imported from outside using iron rods, stones and lathis.”the statement said.