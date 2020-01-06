‘Violence from any side is wrong’: Rahul Easwar hopes for a tweet from Prime Minister condemning attack on JNU students

Social activist and right-wing thinker Rahul Easwar hopes for a tweet from Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemning the attack on the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University. He said that a tweet from the Prime Minister will be very reassuring.

Rahul Easwar expressed his hope on his social media handle.

” Hope there will be a tweet from dear PM Narendra Modiji on condemning #JNUViolence. It will be very reassuring. Violence from any side,whether Left or Right is wrong. As a person respects Mahatma Gandhi, hopefully PM will issue a statement condemning violence”, Rahul Easwar tweeted.

” Democracy will progress only through non-violent way. Violence by anyone and anywhere is wrong. We should feel pain when our youth get attacked whether it be in JNU, Jamia or Kerala Varma. That is Indian culture”, Rahul again tweeted.