Air Force jet crashes killing two pilots

Two pilots has been killed as a trainer aircraft of Pakistan Air Force crashed on Tuesday. The China made jet crashed on Tuesday in Punjab Province.

” A PAF FT-7 aircraft on a routine operational training mission crashed near Mianwali, some 300 kilometers from Lahore. Both the pilots Squadron Leader haris bin Khalid and Flying Officer Ibaad ur Rehman lost their lives in the crash”, a statement released by the PAF said.

The Pakistan Air Force has ordered a board of inquiry to find out the cause of accident.