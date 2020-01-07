Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone:Know more about the top prepaid plans

Vodafone-Idea, Bharati Airtel and Reliance Jio are the major private sector telecom and internet service providers in the country. These companies offer various monthly prepaid plans for its customers. These plans are made to cater the different needs of the customers.

Here’s a look at the minimum monthly plans that these three brands offer.

Airtel:

The least expensive monthly plan, which is valid for a period of 28 days, is now available at a price of Rs 45 without internet, while a plan valid for the same period with internet is priced at Rs 49.

The plan worth Rs 45 allows users to make local and STDs call at the price of 2.5 paisa per second, while a local and STD text messages can be sent at the cost Re 1 and Rs 1.5 respectively. The Rs 49 plan offers users a talktime of Rs 38.52 along with 100 MB data.

Reliance Jio:

The cheapest plan for Jio Phone users is for Rs 75 while for non-Jio phone users the plan available at minimum price is for Rs 98.

The Rs 75 plan for Jio phone users has 3 GB of mobile data, out of which one can utilize 0.1 GB data per day at high speed. After using the data limit for the day, the internet speed will decrease to 64Kbps. Along with this, the price of sending 50 text messages is also included in the pack.

One can make unlimited calls to other Jio users and can talk for up to 500 minutes with non-Jio users. This pack has a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps.

Rs 98 plan is the least expensive plan for non-Jio phone users and this lets you consume 2 GB of mobile data, all of which can be used at high speed. A user can make unlimited voice calls and can send 300 text messages during the validity of the pack. Complimentary subscription to Jio Apps comes with this pack too.

Vodafone:

The least expensive pack available for Vodafone users for a period of 28 days can be availed at a price of Rs 49. The plan gives a talktime worth Rs 38 and provides 100 MB of internet data.