Alumni March : Sitaram Yechury, Prakash Karat stopped at JNU main gate

A march by the alumni of Jawaharlal Nehru University, and led by politicians Sitaram Yechury and Prakash Karat, was stopped from entering the institution on Tuesday evening.

Yechury called for the university’s Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar’s resignation, identification of the assailants that unleashed violence, and a rollback of the fee hike. The march occurred hours after Kumar addressed a short press conference in which he said the violence on campus on Sunday evening was unfortunate. He appealed to students to return to campus, and make a new beginning.