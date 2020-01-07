Bollywood celebrities invited for a Dinner with Piyush Goyal

With Bollywood celebrities taking part in the anti CAA protests, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, had invited the celebrities for a dinner in Mumbai.

Sundry celebrities were keen on taking part in the meeting. However there were gossips regarding vocal bollywood actors like Anurag Kashyap and Swara Bhaskar not being called, Director Vipul Shah has clarified that he had personally invited them.

The bollywood icons who took part in the meeting included Anu Malik, Prasoon Joshi, Bhushan Kumar, Ranveer Shorey, Kunaal Kapoor, Kailash Kher, Ritesh Shidwani, Rajkumr Santoshi, Neeraj Shreedhar, Sudesh Wadekar.

However, several other celebrities who were keen on participating in the meeting including Rajkumar Rao, Tapsee Pannu, Imtiaz Ali, Javed Jafri, Kangana Ranaut and Sonu Sood could not as they were not in the town.

Many of the stars were seen voicing their opinion against the CAA and NRC from the day it was passed in the house.