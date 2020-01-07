Case registered against woman for holding ‘Free Kashmir’ poster during protest

Mumbai police filed an FIR against Mahek Mirza Prabhu, a Mumbai-based storyteller and performer, for holding Free Kashmir placard during a protest at Gateway of India on Monday.

The FIR is filed at Colaba police station. India Today Aajtak has access to exclusive information that the FIR is filed under Section 153b. Mahek Mirza Prabhu has not been called for a statement yet.

“We have filed case against Mahek Mirza Prabhu under Section 153b (Imputation, assertions prejudicial to national interest) under IPC. We have not yet called her for statement. We are trying to get in touch with her, when needed we will call her for statement,” a police source said.

The officer added they are also going through CCTV footage and other video evidences to get more details.

Mahek Mirza Prabhu held a poster that read Free Kashmir during a protest at Gateway of India on Monday evening.