Deepika Padukone in JNU, extends solidarity in support of students

Several Bollywood celebrities have expressed their support for students of Jawaharlal Nehru University, after masked goons ransacked the campus Sunday night, prior to college reopening. One of Bollywood’s most valued actress Deepika Padukone arrived at JNU on Tuesday evening and marched with students expressing her solidarity to JNU.

Her presence with students changed the tense environment and soon social media was flooded with posts. She stood by the students who were raising slogans. A video clip was shared by news agency ANI. Deepika said she is proud that the students dare to express themselves without hesitation to authorities.