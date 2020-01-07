Echo Auto launched in India: Know the specification and price

Amazon has launched Echo Auto in India. The Echo Auto was introduced in 2018 in US along with another products like Echo Wall Clock, Echo Sub and AmazonBasics Microwave oven.

Echo Auto connects Alexa to your car. The device is designed exclusively for in car usage and enables access to Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant in the car.Echo Auto measures 3.3X 1.9X 0.5 inches. The device connects car stereo system with audio playback using a 3.5 mm auxiliary cable or Bluetooth connection.

The device connects Alexa using Alexa App. The device uses mobile data to connect Alexa and to make calls.

The device is priced at Rs.4999 and is available on Amazon’s e-retail platform. The product will go on sale from January 15.