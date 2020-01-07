Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee has surged against the US dollar in the early hours of trading. As per the market experts the easing crude oil prices has supported the upward rally of the India rupee.

The Indian rupee has opened strong at the forex market and continued its positive momentum in the early hours of trading.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee has opened at 71.72 against the US dollar registering a gain of 21 paise. The Indian rupee has settled trading against US dollar at 71.93 on Monday.

The ‘Dollar Index’ which measures the strength of US dollar against a basket of six currencies has higher at 96.66.