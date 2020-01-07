Fuse plugs of atomic bomb dropped over Hiroshima auctioned for 72 lakh rupees

The two fuse plugs of the atomic bomb’little boy’ dropped in Japan’s Hiroshima was auctioned for 72 lakh rupees. The auction took place in New York’s, Bonnhammes. The spokesperson of the auction house told reporters”The 3-inch plugs painted in red and green looking alike a lighter was auctioned for 76,000 pounds”

The world’s first atomic bomb ever to target humans, ‘little boy’ was dropped over Hiroshima on 9 th of August 1945. The US dropped the 4.4-tonne weighing bomb after removing these plugs. The bomb killed 1.40 lakh, humans, in Japan, and the total lives affected by its impact is not measurable.

The plugs are made of a wooden grip and the rest is cast in metal. The plugs were kept as a souvenir with Lieutenant General Morris Jeppson. Jeppson gave the plugs to his friend Edward Dolle who kept it for auction