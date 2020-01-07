Hollywood actor John Cusack compares Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Adolf Hitler

Hollywood actor John Cusack compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with German dictator and Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. Cusack has shared images of Adolf Hitler alongside with Narendra Modi.

In the image shared on his Twitter handle both Hitler and Modi are seen wearing identical outfits. Cusack did not captioned the image.

John Cusack is an American actor, producer, and screenplay writer.Cusack has earlier supported the protests by Jamia students against the CAA. He has expressed his solidarity with the students and shared video of police action against the students.

Adolf Hitler was a German politician and founder and chief of Nazi party. He became the Chancellor of Germany in 1933 and Fuhrer in 1934. He ruled Germany from 1933 to 1945 and also initiated the Second World War.