Home Minister Amit Shah reveals the number of missed calls received supporting CAA

Union Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah revelaed the number of missed calls received supporting Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). BJP on last Friday has launched a nationwide ‘Support CAA Campaign’. The toll free number – 8866288662- was also launched on last Friday.

Amit Shah revealed that over 52 lakh missed calls from verifiable numbers has been received in just four days. ” 52,72,000 missed calls have been received on a special number in support of Citizenship Amendment Act from verifiable phone numbers, from a total of 68 lakh missed calls” said Amit Shah.

BJP launched the nationwide campaign to raise awareness about the CAA. Party launched the toll free number for giving missed calls to support the law.