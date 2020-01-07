It is a myth that the administration doesn’t talk to students, says JNU registrar

Explaining about the crackdown that happened in the JNU campus on Sunday, JNU registrar Dr. Pramod Kumar said that it is a myth that the administration doesn’t talk to the protesting students. He added that the administration is trying to make the students understand so that the registration process begins.

“We are trying to make the students understand so that the registration process can be started. The administration is in talking to the students who are protesting. It is a total myth that we don’t talk to them,” Kumar said.

On Sunday more than 30 students including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh was injured as a masked mob entered the campus. The injured were taken to Trauma Center and AIIMS.