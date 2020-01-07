“JNU is a hub of communists and we won’t tolerate such hubs”: A new group claims the responsibility of JNU attack: Video

A far-Right group named ‘Hindu Raksha Dal’ has came forward claiming the responsibility of the attack against students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The leader of the Hindu Raksha Dal Bhupendra Tomar alias Pinky Chaudhary revealed that it was the activists of Hindu Raksha Dal were behind the attack. They barged into the JNu campus on Sunday night.

” JNU is a hub of Communists and we won’t tolerate such hubs.They abuse our religion and our country. Their attitude towards our religion is anti-national. in future too, we will take the same action in other universities if someone tries to indulge in anti-national activities” said Tomar in a video posted on Twitter.

Govt Sources: Claims made by Hindu Raksha Dal Chief Pinky Chaudhary are being investigated. Delhi Police has taken cognizance. To identity masked men in JNU, Police is taking help of video footage as well as face recognition systems https://t.co/oJgxo03IDv — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

” They live in our country, they eat here, get their education here and indulge in anti-national activities.. Those involved in that JNU act were all our workers. We are always ready to sacrifice our lives for the country”, he added.

The Delhi police has informed that they are investigating the claims by Tomar.