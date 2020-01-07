Man arrested for sacrificing sister for appeasing goddess

Odisha police has arrested a man for sacrificing his own sister for appeasing goddess. Subhoban Rana aged 28 was arrested for killing his 12-year-old sister named Janani Rana. Rana was out of bail in connection with a case of sacrifice.

As per police Janani Rana left her home in Salebarat village with her brother on December 24 who was going to nearby town. But She did not came back to home. The family lodged a complaint with police.

And Subhoban Rana was under doubt as he was arrested for human sacrifice earlier. He was arrested and late he confessed that he has sacrificed his sister for appeasing a goddess. The headless body of the girl was recovered from nearby forest.

Subhoban Rana and his accomplice Kunja were arrested in October 2018 for sacrificing Kunja’s 9-year-old nephew.They were out in bail now.

As per police human sacrifice is still prevalent among many hill tribes living in Odisha.