Maoists involved in attack that killed policemen arrested

Jan 7, 2020, 12:32 pm IST
The Jharkhand police has arrested 7 Maoists from Latehar district in Jharkhand. The arrested Maoists were involved in an attack on November 22. In the attack four policemen were killed.

” The Naxals were involved in an attack on November 22 in Chandwa in which four police personnel were killed” informed top official of state police. The police on Saturday has arrested another five Maoists.

