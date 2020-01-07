Model Charlie Riina shares her latest photoshoot in bikini : Watch Here

Playboy Model Charlie Riina is a Canadian model and has won Miss Hawaiian Tropic twice and was also crowned Miss Toronto.In 2011, she appeared on the cover of Playboy magazine (United States) and has featured twice on Playboy’s online version. She has also featured on the Playboy cover of Poland, Hungry, and Slovakia. She has also earned the title of ‘Playmate of the year’ for Slovakia in 2016.

In 2015, she was featured on multiple international magazines such as GQ magazine, Esquire magazine, and FHM. In 2016, she was featured in Maxim magazine and was also featured as Sports Illustrated’s ‘Lovely Lady of the Day’. In 2017, she featured in Lifestyle for Men magazine.She made her acting debut with All in (2012) and The Handmaid’d Tale (2017).