Muthoot finance company MD injured in attack in Kerala

The Managing Director of Muthoot Finance company was injured after miscreants allegedly pelted his vehicle with stones here on Tuesday morning.

George Alexander Muthoot, who suffered head injury, has been admitted to a private hospital, police said.

A section of employees have been agitating against the Muthoot management over dismissal of 160 staff from the company’s 43 branches across the state in December.

The protest is being held under the aegis of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

The Muthoot management alleged that “CITU goons” were behind the attack that occurred at around 9 am in front of IG office here.

However, the CITU rejected the allegations, saying the trade Union outfit has no role in the incident.

“We don’t believe in such type of violent mode of agitation”, CITU leader Ananthalavattom Anandan told media.

An official of the Confederation of Indian Industries Kerala chapter condemned the incident, saying “it is a matter of great concern”.