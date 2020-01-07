‘Narendra Modi is either complicit or incompetent’: Sitaram Yechury slams Prime Minister for JNU violence

CPM general secretary Sitaram yechury came down severely against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the attack against students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday. The communist leader also accused that the attack was pre-planned one.

” Modi’s silence speaks loudest. A PM who cannot summon his voice when students a few kilometres away from his residence are beaten up is either complicit or incompetent” Sitaram Yechury tweeted.

Earlier yechury accused that ABVP is behind the attack. ” It is now well evident that ABVP goons supported by the administration inflicted massive violence on students of JNU. Those guilty, including in the government will have to be brought to account”, Yechury wrote in micro blogging website.

The CPM has earlier asked the removal of JNU Vice-Chancellor. The CPM has alleged that VC and other JNU administration has been supported the goons who attacked the students.