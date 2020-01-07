Nationwide General Strike: 25 Crore people would participate, claims unions

The nationwide general strike called by the central trade unions in the country against the policies of the union government will begin from Tuesday midnight. The strike will affect banking and ATM services as the unions of bank employees had informed that they will participate in the strike.

The strike has been called against the recent banking reforms and policies of the union government. The unions also put forward a raise in the minimum wage to Rs.21,000 to Rs.24,000 per month, stopping privatization of public sector undertakings and repealing CAA.

10 central trade unions except pro-BJP union BMS will participate in the strike. INTUC, AITUC, CITU, HMS,AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA,AICCTU,LPF AND UTUC had called for the 24-hour strike. The unions claimed that around 25 crore people will participate in the strike.

175 Peasants organizations in the country has called for observing a ‘grameena bandh’ in the country expressing solidarity with the strike. Left leaning students organizations has called a strike on tomorrow.