Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins hand with Parthiban in Hindi remake of ‘ Otha Seruppu’

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will join hands with Tamil actor-director Parthiban. Nawazuddin Siddiqui will play the lead role in the Hindi remake of Parthiban’s Tamil movie ‘Otha Seruppu Size 7’.

The film was a thriller with single actor in it. The film was produced, wrote, directed by Parthiban and he played the lead role in it also. The film entered the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records for having a single person writing, directing, solo acting and producing a film.

The film premiered at the Singapore South Asian Film Festival in August and released worldwide on 20 September 2019. Upon release, it received largely positive reviews from critics.

Parthiban has recently met Nawazuddin in Mumbai to hold discussions regarding the film. “We have planned to remake Oththa Seruppu Size 7 in Hindi with Nawazuddin. The photo was taken during our discussion”, tweeted parthiban sharing a photo with Nawazuddin.