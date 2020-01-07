Nirbhaya rape case convicts to be hanged on January 22

The much awaited decision of the horrendous rape and murder of 23 year old in Delhi has been made by the Delhi court. The court said that all the four convicts will be hanged at 7 am on January 22.

The court has given fourteen days for the convicts to exercise their legal remedies.

While urging the court to issue the death warrants, the prosecution said, “In between issuance and execution of death warrants of the convicts want to file curative petitions they can do so.” The counsel for two of the convicts — Mukesh and Vinay — said they were in process of filing curative petition in the apex court.

Nirbhaya’s mother, Asha Devi said, “We are waiting for the court’s order on execution of death warrants. The convicts have no appeals pending now,”ANI reported.