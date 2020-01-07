Odisha has begun the NPR process, say the officials.

In the middle of country wide protests, the Odisha government has initiated the process to update the National Population Register (NPR), with the launch of a pilot survey, an official said.

“As per instructions of the Registrar General of India, the NPR exercise has begun. A pilot survey has been carried out in parts of the state, while door-to-door survey and house-listing will be taken up mid-April,” he added.

A door to door survey would be conducted as the part of the process, said the officials.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan, however, insisted that it was the “first step” towards NRC implementation.

Explaining the format, the official said the number of fields on the registration form had been increased and several questions rephrased. Unlike 2010, when the NPR was last updated, every applicant, this time, would have to furnish Aadhaar number, mobile number, voter ID and driving license.

“In 2010, people were asked by NPR enumerators to provide names of father, mother and spouse, while also stating if they were alive. This time, people will have to provide date, place of birth of parents, mother tongue and other relevant details if born outside country,” the official said.