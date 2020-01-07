‘Post of the Congress president is a family matter”: Union minister Smriti Irani hits out at Congress

Taking a dig at Congress party, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that post of the Congress president is a family matter of Gandhi family. The union minister said this while inaugurating various development programmes in her Lok Sabha constituency Amethi. Smriti irani defeated former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Congress’s stronghold Amethi.

” Only Sonia Gandhi could answer. Because we all know that post of the Congress president is a family matter”, answered Irani to a question whether Priyanka Gandhi will become the Congress president.

” Amethi and its people can tell everything about this and result given by Amethi in Lok Sabha polls is an example for them”, said Irani.