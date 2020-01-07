‘Priyanka Gandhi is bringing goons from other states and funding violence’, accuses BJP state president

State committee president of Uttar Pradesh BJP, Swatantra Dev Singh ignited controversy by saying that AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is funding violence in state.

” There was peace in UP for the last three years and I want to ask why Priyanka wants to cause riots here? Why doesn’t she do it in MP and Rajasthan? She is funding violence and bringing goons from other states and making them pelt stones to disrupt peace”, BJP leader said while addressing a rally.

Priyanka Gandhi who is the AICC general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh has been touring the state visiting the families of people who were arrested in attending the anti-CAA protests.