“Ready to hang Nirbhaya case convicts”, says hangman Pawan Jallad

Delhi court said that the four convicts in the sensational 2012 Nirbhaya Gang rape and murder case will be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail. Tihar Jail officials are expected to write to UP Prisons to seek service of a hangman and to inform them about the date and time of execution of all four convicts as decided by the court.

Pawan Jallad, a third-generation executioner at the Meerut Jail, had expressed his desire to hang the four accused. Speaking to Aajtak after the order was pronounced, Pawan Jallad said, “I am ready to hang them.”

When asked if the hanging will help prevent crimes against women, he said, “With this, 130 crore people of the country will find peace. What these men did to Nirbhaya was horrific and they must be hanged.”